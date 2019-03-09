Police searching for Madison, IN runaway

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Police are searching for a runaway girl.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted the information to social media on Friday. They said Rayne Davis was last seen at home on March 6. Sometime between 9:15 p.m. and 8:30 the next morning, she left out of her window, according to her family.
Rayne is 5′6″, around 135 pounds and usually wears jeans, a hoodie and white high-top Chuck Taylors. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.
Her family said she took all of her clothes and toiletries.
Anyone with information on Rayne’s whereabouts has been asked to call Madison, IN police at 812-265-3347.
