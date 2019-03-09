Trinity beats Ashland 60-30, Butler falls to Scott County 66-45 in Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Stan Turnier scored 16 points to lead Trinity to a 60-30 win over Ashland in the quarterfinals of the Boys Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena.
The Rocks have held their first two opponents, Johnson Central and Ashland to an average of 29.5 points a game.
Trinity led 23-12 at halftime and outscored Ashland 25-9 in the third quarter.
The Rocks shot 56% from the field and hit 7-17 three-pointers. UofL signee David Johnson had 14 points.
Trinity will face Campbell County in a semifinal on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Sixth Region champ Butler got 16 points from Trey Minter and only trailed tournament favorite Scott County 25-22 at the half. A Minter runner in the third quarter gave the Bears a 26-25 lead.
The Cardinals dominated from there, pulling away for a 66-45 win.
Butler finishes 26-8.
