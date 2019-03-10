Bellarmine tops USI to advance to GLVC title game

Daniel Ramser continued his strong play. In addition to drawing the defensive assignment against USI’s Alex Stein, he turned in another strong offensive performance with 13 points and two assists. Stein, meanwhile, was Southern Indiana’s co-leading scorer with, but he made only five of 15 shots.Bellarmine’s Ben Weyer led the Knights with 15 points, making five of six shots and one of two triples. Chivarsky Corbett also came up big for the Knights with 13 points and eight rebounds.For the game, the Knights ended up shooting 51.1 percent from the field while holding the Screaming Eagles to 36.2 percent. However, USI was able to keep it close with offensive rebounds, hauling in 13 on the day while winning the overall rebounding battle 32-29.Bellarmine improves to 25-4 with the victory while Southern Indiana slips to 22-8.The Knights move on to face Drury in Sunday’s Championship game at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. CT). The Panthers knocked off the Lewis Flyers 69-67 in overtime.