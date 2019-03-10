Code for Kentuckiana advocates for technology, public data

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Technology experts and activists are learning how to serve people across WAVE Country better - thanks to a new local brigade of Code for America.
Code for Kentuckiana launched on Saturday, aiming to bring together civic engagement and technology partners to build tools to help make government better and keep data open.
The group pitched some projects they would like to work on, including a space to learn more about renters rights and a sharing app for teachers.
“They’re walking away feeling like they gained something from coming here together and having this collective positive energy to make a real change in our community,” Kehontas Rowe with Code for Kentuckiana said.
Code for Kentuckiana is looking for more people to join them, even if you don’t have coding or civic data experience.
More information can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.