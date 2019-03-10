Community members come together to revitalize local cemetery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An historical Chickasaw cemetery started to crumble 30 years ago. Now community members are putting in the work to give the cemetery the respect it deserves.
The Greenwood Cemetery was established as an African American Cemetery in the early 1900s. It was a time when black people couldn’t be buried with whites. In 1989 the cemetery was abandoned, and stayed neglected until groups stepped in to put it back together.
Shedrick Jones Sr. is dedicated to getting The Greenwood Cemetery on track to being a light in the Chickasaw community.
“If you don’t get the right ticket when the train leaves the station you get left behind,” Jones said.
Greenwood Cemetery sits at the gateway of the Chickasaw neighborhood. Cindi Sullivan is the executive of Trees Louisville and working to clean up the cemetery.
"This cemetery has had a very complicated history,” Sullivan said.
The cemetery was established in the early 1900′s by the Louisville Crematories and Cemetery Company.
“Unfortunately, this company used some really terrible burial practices,” Sullivan said. “The company dissolved in the early 90s. Originally, there was space for 9,000 to be buried here but apparently there are more than 30,000.”
Misplaced bodies, broken tomb stones and years of neglect was too much for Sullivan to take and Jones Sr to stand.
"Looking at the headstones in this cemetery, I would say 80 percent of these headstone have been uprooted, ran over, knocked down or something,” said Jones.
Jones is the commander of The National Association of Black Veterans.
"One of our mantras is we never leave any of our own behind,” Jones said.
Jones feels he’d be leaving the men and women who served behind if he didn’t change the conditions of Greenwood. But it’s a challenge fixing what’s behind its gates and the cemetery is under the attorney general’s umbrella.
“Even if your intentions are good, you’re told you have to go through the courts to get permission,” Jones said.
Greenwood is the resting place for history. Civil war soldiers and state university founders Rev. Elijah and Henry C. Marrs are buried there. Along with legendary pastors and veterans.
“Long term, we have to get regular maintenance,” Sullivan said. “Everyone knows Cave Hill Cemetery is a beautiful national historical site, this one should be too. It deserves the respect Cave Hill gets.”
Tress Louisville has started cutting and clearing away damaged and dangerous trees from the cemetery. Jones and Sullivan are in it for the long haul to revive Greenwood.
Monday, the Greenwood Cemetery project takes off.
Volunteers will do cleanup work and Sullivan will meet with the district court Monday for permission to plant trees at the cemetery. Volunteers can help clean up every second Monday of the month.
