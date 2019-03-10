Fischer suspends work on several projects after council vote

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the suspension of work on several current projects after a vote by Metro Council Thursday.
The council voted 18-8 to suspend the bond ordinance funding several capital projects including the Northeast Regional Library and the Louisville Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood, as well as paving and sidewalks in the city.
“We have worked very hard over the years to get the city’s financial condition rated in the top quartile of America’s municipalities," Fischer said. "There is a responsible way to approach disagreements on spending - but putting the fiscal credibility of Louisville Metro government on the line is not the way to do it. New council members may not have known the implications of their action, but all who voted to table the ordinance have unnecessarily thrown our hard-earned recognition for fiscal dependability into question. I urge them to get their questions answered quickly so we can minimize the legal and financial complications their action has caused.”
Assistant Jefferson County Attorney Matt Golden expressed his concerns about the legal risks of the bond ordinance being tabled in a letter to Fischer and Metro Council President David James.
“The consequences for the tabling the bond ordinance on Thursday night could be significant," Golden said. “With these funding uncertainties, Metro may need to consider terminating or suspending the contracts for these projects,” he wrote, though that “may potentially result in claims against Metro. … Similarly, asking a contractor to stop work temporarily may put Metro at risk for additional claims of contract delay."
