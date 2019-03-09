KSP arrest woman on arson and burglary charges

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police arrested 60-year-old Debra Moore of Owensboro for the arson of a Daviess County home that happened on May 10, 2018.
The news release states that the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Cambridge Drive in Owensboro.
Kentucky State Police Detectives say Moore unlawfully entered the home through a window and then intentionally set fire to the home.
She was charged by Kentucky State Police on charges of arson and burglary.
Moore was arrested Friday, March 8 and was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.
She is being held on a $100,000 full cash bond.
