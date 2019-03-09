Report: CNN to be sued for more than $250M for CovCath march coverage

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Fox News is reporting that a lawyer representing Nicholas Sandmann announced in a recent interview plans to sue CNN for more than $250 million.
The attorney, L. Lin Wood, discussed the decision in an interview that will air Sunday, according to Fox News.
A recent lawsuit filed on behalf of Sandmann also seeks $250 million in damages from the Washington Post.
The lawsuits come after an incident from earlier this year in Washington, D.C. involving Covington Catholic High School students. Videos of that incident garnered national attention. The initial video showed the now self-identified Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic, and Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March.
Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life.
Earlier this year, Wood and Todd McMurtry announced the WaPo suit in a post on the Hemmer DeFrank Wessles website.
“This is only the beginning,” the announcement read.
Details of the WaPo suit are included in that post, and can be read here. Nicholas Sandmann is listed as the plaintiff, by and through his parents and natural guardians, Ted Sandmann and Julie Sandmann.
