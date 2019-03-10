1 stabbed on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after police stay he was stabbed during a fight on Bardstown Road.
LMPD confirms, the call came in at 2:30 p.m. of a fight between two Hispanic males in the 2000 block of Bardstown Rd.
Once on scene, crews from West Buechel Police and LMPD found one of the men had been stabbed. The other person left the scene.
The victim was transported to University Hospital and police said he was in critical condition.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and asked anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 574- LMPD.
