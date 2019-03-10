Trinity nips Campbell Co , gets Scott Co. in Sweet 16 title game

Trinity squeeks by Campbell County and Scott County rolls by Warren Central to set up the title game.
March 10, 2019 at 12:04 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 12:04 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Trinity Shamrocks will face Scott County Sunday at 2:00pm at Rupp Arena in the championship game of the Boys Sweet 16. In Saturday’s semifinals, the Shamrocks nipped Campbell County 42-40 while Scott beat Warren Central 70-52 in the nightcap.

Trinity’s defense blocked a shot just before the buzzer to punch it’s ticket to the title game. The Shamrocks were led by U of L -bound David Johnson who scored 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Teammate Ethan Hodge added 11 points.

