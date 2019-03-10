Trinity nips Campbell Co , gets Scott Co. in Sweet 16 title game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Trinity Shamrocks will face Scott County Sunday at 2:00pm at Rupp Arena in the championship game of the Boys Sweet 16. In Saturday’s semifinals, the Shamrocks nipped Campbell County 42-40 while Scott beat Warren Central 70-52 in the nightcap.
Trinity’s defense blocked a shot just before the buzzer to punch it’s ticket to the title game. The Shamrocks were led by U of L -bound David Johnson who scored 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Teammate Ethan Hodge added 11 points.
