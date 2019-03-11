ACC Tournament: Watch Wednesday’s, Thursday’s games on WAVE 3 News

Chris Mack previews ACC Tournament
March 11, 2019 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 3:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ACC Tournament bracket is set, and there will be plenty of it on WAVE 3 News this week.

Louisville (19-12, 10-8) will open play as the tournament’s No. 7 seed. The Cards will face 15th-seeded Notre Dame on Wednesday at 7 p.m., in a game you can watch live on WAVE 3 News.

Top-seeded Virginia, second-seeded North Carolina, No. 3 Duke and fourth-seeded Florida State earned the double-byes. UofL was a combined 1-5 against those teams, logging a breezy win in Chapel Hill back in January. The Cards coughed up second-half leads in losing to Duke and Florida State, and in both of their losses to Virginia.

Virginia beat UNC in the ACC Championship Game last year. UofL is 1-3 all-time in ACC Tournament games.

Here’s the full schedule of games that will be shown on WAVE 3 News for Wednesday’s second round and Thursday’s quarterfinal round:

Wednesday

+ 12 p.m. -- (Game 4) North Carolina State vs. Clemson

+ 2:30 p.m. -- (Game 5) Miami vs. Virginia Tech

+ 7 p.m. -- (Game 6) Notre Dame vs. Louisville

+ 9:30 p.m. -- (Game 7) Boston College/Pitt vs. Syracuse

Thursday

+ 12:30 p.m. -- Game 4 winner vs. Virginia

+ 3 p.m. -- Game 5 winner vs. Florida State

+ 7 p.m. -- Game 6 winner vs. North Carolina

+ 9:30 p.m. -- Game 7 winner vs. Duke

