ACC Tournament: Watch Wednesday’s, Thursday’s games on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ACC Tournament bracket is set, and there will be plenty of it on WAVE 3 News this week.
Louisville (19-12, 10-8) will open play as the tournament’s No. 7 seed. The Cards will face 15th-seeded Notre Dame on Wednesday at 7 p.m., in a game you can watch live on WAVE 3 News.
Top-seeded Virginia, second-seeded North Carolina, No. 3 Duke and fourth-seeded Florida State earned the double-byes. UofL was a combined 1-5 against those teams, logging a breezy win in Chapel Hill back in January. The Cards coughed up second-half leads in losing to Duke and Florida State, and in both of their losses to Virginia.
Virginia beat UNC in the ACC Championship Game last year. UofL is 1-3 all-time in ACC Tournament games.
Here’s the full schedule of games that will be shown on WAVE 3 News for Wednesday’s second round and Thursday’s quarterfinal round:
Wednesday
+ 12 p.m. -- (Game 4) North Carolina State vs. Clemson
+ 2:30 p.m. -- (Game 5) Miami vs. Virginia Tech
+ 7 p.m. -- (Game 6) Notre Dame vs. Louisville
+ 9:30 p.m. -- (Game 7) Boston College/Pitt vs. Syracuse
Thursday
+ 12:30 p.m. -- Game 4 winner vs. Virginia
+ 3 p.m. -- Game 5 winner vs. Florida State
+ 7 p.m. -- Game 6 winner vs. North Carolina
+ 9:30 p.m. -- Game 7 winner vs. Duke
