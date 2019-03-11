AP rankings: UK moves up to No. 4; Cards unranked again

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If AP rankings were the same thing as NCAA Tournament seeds, Kentucky would be celebrating.
The Wildcats moved up to No. 4 in the final regular-season poll just released Monday.
Of course the rankings do not translate to NCAA seeds, so UK might want to win this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville just to be sure.
Kentucky will begin play in Friday’s quarterfinal round as the No. 2 seed, facing either 10th-seeded Alabama or No. 7 Ole Miss.
Continuing its late-season slide, Louisville, losers of four of five and seven of its last 10 games, was unranked for the third straight week.
The Cards begin ACC Tournament play Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Kentucky listed as a No. 1 seed in the South Region, which would put the Wildcats at the KFC Yum! Center should they advance to the second weekend of the tournament.
Lunardi also has UofL in as a 7 seed in the East, squaring off against 10th-seeded Minnesota team, coached by Richard Pitino.
On the women’s side, UofL dropped from third to fifth in the final poll following its blowout loss to Notre Dame in Sunday’s ACC Tournament Championship Game.
With the win, the Irish moved up from No. 4 to No. 3, and probably locked in a top seed for the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky slid five spots from 13th to 18th in the final poll.
ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme projects the Cardinals as a 2 seed in the Albany, N.Y., region, where he has plugged UConn in as the No. 1. Louisville beat Connecticut in a regular-season game on Jan. 31.
In the same region, Creme has Kentucky seeded fifth, which means the instate rivals could potentially meet in an Elite Eight matchup.
