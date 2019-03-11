Bellarmine Wins Third Straight GLVC Tournament

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill (WAVE) - Defense leads #11 Bellarmine to its third straight Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title in a 65-48 win over Drury. The 48 points were a season low for the Panthers.
Senior, Chivarsky Corbett led the Knights with 15 points and grad student, Tyler Jenkins chipped in 14. Head coach, Scotty Davenport gushed about his team after the game. “I love our guys. I love our guys. People make fun of me in Louisville all the time. I’m the luckiest guy that coaches any sport at any level. Any sport,” said Davenport.
Shockingly, Bellarmine will not host the opening round of the Division Two tournament. They will be a #2 seed in the Midwest Region at Lewis University. The Knights will open against Walsh on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.