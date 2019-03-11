Bevin says he’s ‘sick of sickouts’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin spokeout against teacher sickouts via social media on Monday night.
During the nearly four-minute video, Bevin referenced the Jefferson County teachers union specifically, and said they are pretending to be against the sickouts, “while reloading sick hours into the accounts of teachers”.
“The idea that we would be calling in sick, anybody, and doing this at the expense of kids, including testing for ACT and prep for this, the ability for kids livelihoods as they head into post-secondary world, are dependent on what’s happening now,” Bevin said. “(That’s) being disrupted because of the handful of people who are putting their own interests ahead of the kids. This is just not acceptable.”
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:
JCPS has not made a decision on school Tuesday, though some groups are already tracking the number of teachers calling out sick.
