FORECAST: Warming up this last full week of winter
By Brian Goode | March 11, 2019 at 4:36 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 4:36 AM

  • Strong wind potential Wed/Thu

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Quiet start to this week with just a few passing clouds and temperatures actually fairly close to normal for once.

Our weather will kick up a notch on Wednesday as a stronger south wind kicks in.

Showers will be possible with the main rain chance still looking to take place on Thursday. While thunderstorms on the table, a widespread severe weather event is looking unlikely for now. Having said that, we could still face a very windy period as we warm into the 70s.

Turning back to a more winter “feel” by the weekend.

TODAY: Passing clouds at times; HIGH: 57°

TONIGHT: Mainly clear; LOW: 35°

TUESDAY: Dry and mild; HIGH: 57°

