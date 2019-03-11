FORECAST: Warming up this last full week of winter

ALERTS
- Strong wind potential Wed/Thu
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Quiet start to this week with just a few passing clouds and temperatures actually fairly close to normal for once.
Our weather will kick up a notch on Wednesday as a stronger south wind kicks in.
Showers will be possible with the main rain chance still looking to take place on Thursday. While thunderstorms on the table, a widespread severe weather event is looking unlikely for now. Having said that, we could still face a very windy period as we warm into the 70s.
Turning back to a more winter “feel” by the weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Passing clouds at times; HIGH: 57°
TONIGHT: Mainly clear; LOW: 35°
TUESDAY: Dry and mild; HIGH: 57°
