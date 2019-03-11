GRAPHIC: Police officer knocks out handcuffed man

DENVER (KMGH/CNN) - In a matter of seconds, an off-duty police officer, working security at a bar, loses his temper and knocks a handcuffed man unconscious.
The officer is facing the consequences for his actions but will remain with the police department.
Denver police released video Friday of what happened April 14 at Jackson's, a downtown sports bar.
Investigators say a fight broke out. Cpl. Michael Oestmann, working as security, handcuffed Kevin Watson and put him in a chair in the basement.
The video show Watson berating the in-uniform officer for several minutes then spitting in his face.
Oestmann responds with a leaping knee strike toward the seated man's head, knocking Watson into a locker behind him, and follows with a punch to the face.
"You will not spit on me again, do you understand me?" says Oestmann after attacking, while holding an unconscious Watson's head.
He later admits in the video he lost control.
"I may have gotten a little violent there," he says.
Oestman will not serve any jail time as part of plea deal. Instead, he'll receive a deferred sentence and take anger management classes, according to the district attorney's office.
Miguel Lopez with Cop Watch, a police watchdog group, says this incident breeds more public distrust of law enforcement.
"We don't want our children to be spitting on officers," Lopez said. "But a the same time, we expect our children to not be hurt or be brutalized by anyone."
Oestman is on desk clerk duties while Denver Police Department investigates internally.
The Denver Post says Oestmann's guilty plea and the entire case will be wiped clean if he follows court orders for a year.
The officer has 10 commendations in his 14 years in law enforcement, as well as 18 citizen and internal complaints.
The complaints include several for inappropriate force and a mistreatment of prisoners complaint, which were eventually dismissed.
