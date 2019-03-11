Injuries, Rebounding Doom Cards in ACC Championship

GREENSBORO, NC (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s basketball team had to try to win an ACC Tournament title without starting point guard, Arica Carter who was out with a knee injury she suffered in their semifinal game. As if that wasn’t bad enough, starting center, Sam Fuehring sprung her ankle in the second quarter against Notre Dame in the championship game. Both Carter and Fuehring are expected to return in time for the NCAA Tournament. “Injuries, they happen. They’re part of it. Unfortunately, found out about 20 minutes before tip that AC was not going to be able to go, then Sam goes down with a sprained ankle, but still, it’s the next one up,” said head coach, Jeff Walz.