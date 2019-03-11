Injuries, Rebounding Doom Cards in ACC Championship

GREENSBORO, NC (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s basketball team had to try to win an ACC Tournament title without starting point guard, Arica Carter who was out with a knee injury she suffered in their semifinal game. As if that wasn’t bad enough, starting center, Sam Fuehring sprung her ankle in the second quarter against Notre Dame in the championship game. Both Carter and Fuehring are expected to return in time for the NCAA Tournament. “Injuries, they happen. They’re part of it. Unfortunately, found out about 20 minutes before tip that AC was not going to be able to go, then Sam goes down with a sprained ankle, but still, it’s the next one up,” said head coach, Jeff Walz.
Asia Durr struggled with her shot going 6-15 from the field and finishing with 15 points. Bionca Dunham tried to pick up the slack. She scored 18 points. One point shy of her career high, but Jessica Shepard poured in 30 points for the Irish, and Notre Dame hammered the Cards on the offensive glass. Pulling down 23 offensive rebounds compared to U of L’s 15 defensive boards. Notre Dame wins 99-79 to take the A-C-C crown. “We just could not gain any ground on the defensive glass for us. When you play somebody and they get more offensive rebounds than you do defensive rebounds, it’s not going to be a good day,” said Walz.
