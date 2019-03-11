JCPS community awaits word on Tuesday classes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Will class be in session for Kentucky schools Tuesday?
That’s still in question, especially in Jefferson County, the state’s largest district, serving nearly 100,000 students.
Despite last week’s agreement between JCPS and its teachers union aimed at discontinuing the recent sickouts, preparations are in full swing in the event of another one Tuesday.
On Wednesday, about 1,400 teachers called in sick, forcing the district to cancel classes for the second straight day, and the third time in a week.
That prompted the agreement that allowed three teachers from every school in the district to go to Frankfort for each of the four remaining days of the legislative session. Thursday and Friday, there were no sickouts.
JCTA President Brent McKim said it’s important to remember that while 1,400 called in sick Wednesday, more than 5,000 did not.
Ultimately, McKim said, the teachers will have the final say on whether they accept the agreement by deciding whether to call in sick or report to work.
Tuesday is an especially important day because students are scheduled to take the ACT exam. Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis sent a letter to all districts Monday afternoon, with instructions to reschedule the exam for the makeup date of April 24 if schools are closed Tuesday.
JCPS is reportedly asking all adminstrators and other educators who don’t have daily classroom assignments to be on standby to fill vacancies Tuesday.
