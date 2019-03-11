Johnson Leads Trinity to Second State Title

Shamrocks star and University of Louisville signee, David Johnson led the way with 22 points, and was named tournament MVP as Trinity beat Scott County 50-40. Head coach, Mike Szabo has won both championships for the school. He said he could see it in his team’s eyes that they were determined to bring home another trophy. “You could just tell they could feel it. They could really feel it. And they wanted it, and they went and got it. I’m so proud of our guys. They earned it. They really did,” said Szabo.