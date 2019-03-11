Kidnapping suspect pointed gun at baby, threatened to shoot him

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of kidnapping a baby and threatening to shoot him.
Antonio Williamson had an argument with a woman at her home on Green Cove Circle, left, and then returned with a gun, his arrest report said.
Williamson pushed the woman out of the way, and grabbed her 8-month-old son, the report said.
It's not clear what Williamson's relationship is with the woman or the baby.
At one point, the woman reached for the baby, prompting Williamson to point the gun at the baby’s head and say, “Let go of the baby or I will shoot him,” according to the report.
The baby’s 10-year-old brother was in a car outside with a woman named Valencia Cox. The baby’s mother also tried to get the 10-year-old, but Williamson and Cox wouldn’t let him out of the car.
Officers executed a search warrant at Williamson’s home, where they found three funs. Williamson is a convicted felon.
