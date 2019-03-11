Louisville beats out Nashville, Indianapolis for top metro ranking

In its ranking, Site Selection cited 60 expansions or relocations in the Greater Louisville region. Louisville-Jefferson County alone announced 52 projects in 2018, amounting to roughly 3,000 new jobs and more than $380 million in investment. Projects include the major $200 million expansion of GE Appliances’ dishwasher and laundry productions, which will add 400 jobs, and the creation of 134 new jobs as part of a $13 million investment by AmerisourceBergen, a global health care company.