Man shot at Seymour grocery store

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a man police believe is his brother-in-law in the parking lot of a grocery store in Seymour.
At around 6 p.m., police received a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of West Tipton Street, Police Chief Bill Abbott said. It happened in the JayC Food Store parking lot.
Police said the two men were involved in a physical altercation about child custody before the shooting, and that they are brothers-in-law to each other.
The victim was transported and is in critical condition.
The man who shot him was taken into custody without incident.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.