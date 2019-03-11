Morgan Leads IU to Senior Day Victory Over Rutgers

The Hoosiers finish the regular season at 17-14 (8-12 in conference), and probably still have some work to do in the Big Ten Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. After the game, Morgan said his team is starting to hit on all cylinders heading into the post season. “Everything we want is in front of us and we just have to take one day at a time, one game at a time. We’re focused on getting better from today and taking that to tomorrow and so forth and to the Big Ten Tournament. And I think all the guys, they are not really taking any days lightly. Any day would be could be the last day, we never know", said Morgan.