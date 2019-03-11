Morgan Leads IU to Senior Day Victory Over Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana Hoosiers celebrated four seniors on Sunday, including Juwan Morgan who had a heck of a final home game against Rutgers as IU wins their fourth straight game to close the season 89-73 over the Scarlet Knights.
The Hoosiers put together a 10-0 run in the first half, led by Morgan who made his first 10 shots. IU built a 46-36 lead by halftime. Former New Albany star, Romeo Langford, possibly playing in his last home game scored 20 points, but Sunday was all about Morgan who finished with 25 points.
The Hoosiers finish the regular season at 17-14 (8-12 in conference), and probably still have some work to do in the Big Ten Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. After the game, Morgan said his team is starting to hit on all cylinders heading into the post season. “Everything we want is in front of us and we just have to take one day at a time, one game at a time. We’re focused on getting better from today and taking that to tomorrow and so forth and to the Big Ten Tournament. And I think all the guys, they are not really taking any days lightly. Any day would be could be the last day, we never know", said Morgan.
Perhaps Morgan’s biggest fan is his head coach, Archie Miller. Miller only coached Morgan for two years, but has been impressed with his professionalism. “I think the one thing about Juwan, he’s an adult. You know, I wasn’t here before he got here or in the recruiting process but from very early on we dealt with a very mature guy. He’s so coachable when it comes to asking him to do things that other guys don’t want to do; he does it,” said Miller. IU starts its campaign in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at 12:30 against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.
