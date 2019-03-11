New senior pastor named at Southeast Christian Church

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Southeast Christian Church will soon see a leadership change.
Pastor Dave Stone announced on Sunday Kyle Idleman has taken over as senior pastor at the church’s main campus, located at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway.
Idleman joined the church staff 17 years ago.
In a press release from Southeast Christian Stone was quoted as saying, “Kyle’s humility and his love for God continue to deepen his love for this unique multi-generational church that God is using to connect people to Jesus and one another."
Stone has served the church for 30 years and announced his retirement back in September of 2018.
Stone will preach four more times at the Blankenbaker location. His last service being Memorial Day weekend.
