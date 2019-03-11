Police: Man shot by brother-in-law outside grocery store dies

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot by his brother-in-law in the parking lot of a grocery store, according to Seymour police.
Police received a call of a shooting in the JayC Food Store parking lot, located at 1100 block of West Tipton Street, around 6 p.m. Sunday, Seymour Police Department chief Bill Abbott said.
When police arrived, they found Dustin Payne, 33, of Scipio, Indiana, had allegedly been shot by his brother-in-law William Baker, 61, Abbott said.
Payne was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour where he was stabilized before being flown to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Baker was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail Sunday evening and charged in Payne’s death. Baker is being held without bond.
Abbott said the motive for the shooting appeared to be a longstanding family dispute.
