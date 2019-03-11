Report: 3 Indiana cities among Top 50 most dangerous in the country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new report found three Indiana cities among the 50 most dangerous in the country.
The report from the National council for Home Safety and Security measured cities on their FBI crime data and population figures, to find cities with the highest rate of crime per capita. They also measured the increase in violence over the past year.
In the study’s findings, Indianapolis is No. 22, Evansville is No. 44 and South Bend is No. 49.
Lexington, Ky. also made the top 100, coming in at No. 52.
The top ten were: 1. Anniston, Alabama 2. Bessemer, Alabama 3. Florida City, Florida 4. McKeesport, Pennsylvania 5. St. Louis, Missouri 6. Detroit, Michigan 7. Baltimore, Maryland 8. Memphis, Tennessee 9. Camden County, New Jersey 10. Opa Locka, Florida
Mayfield, Ky. also was mentioned in the report, as a city with the fourth highest increase in crime over the last year.
