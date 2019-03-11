Roofing contractor sentenced to 13 years in fraud case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A roofing contractor convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from residents across Jefferson and surrounding counties was sentenced to 13 years in prison Monday.
Scott Cooper owned the Precision Restoration Company in Louisville, to which customers paid thousands of dollars up-front for a new roof.
Some of Cooper’s victims were in court Monday in search of closure.
"I want to let him know that not everybody is just sitting back, letting him get away with whatever,” Mark Eakins, of Valley Station, said.
Mark Eakins and his wife Margie Eakins paid Cooper to replace their roof but said he never came back to complete the work.
Cooper apologized to his victims Monday and said he has no excuse for what he’s done.
“I’m deeply, deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart for what I have done,” Cooper said. “I’m not the same person that I was a year and a half ago.”
Not everyone bought Cooper’s apology.
“You can say you changed, but you don’t,” Margie Eakins said. “When you’re like him, you’re all the way, every day.”
Cooper will be ordered to pay restitution for the money he stole.
"Regardless of when I am out of incarceration, whether it be the full 13 years, or whenever [the judge decides], or whenever the great Lord decides for me to come home, I’m going to make it right,” Cooper said.
Some of Cooper’s victims are just hopeful Cooper gets what he deserves.
“I know I'll probably never see any of that money,” Mark Eakins said. “I just wanted to see that justice was truly being done."
Cooper will be eligible for shock probation in just a few months. The Commonwealth argued that shock probation should not come before 120 days.
