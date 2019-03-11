Santa Anita announces new safety protocols following numerous horse deaths

SANTA ANITA, CA (WAVE) - Santa Anita Park announced new safety protocols, while it remains closed after 21 horse deaths in the past months.
According to a release from the park, they’re instituting several changes, all aimed at ensuring horse safety.
The park will require trainers to apply for permission to work a horse at least 24 hours in advance, for a high-speed training exercise. Track officials say this change was made to allow review of each horse’s racing and training history, and to physically examine horses before workouts if necessary.
Santa Anita Park has also hired additional veterinarians for morning training hours, and created the position of Director of Equine Welfare, to be held by a veterinarian.
The track will also be requiring “complete transparency” with veterinary records of a horse, a policy already in place at Gulfstream Park.
Santa Anita’s one mile main track reopened Monday for limited training. There’s no word yet on will it will reopen for workouts, or any future racing.
