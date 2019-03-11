Woman accused of stabbing man multiple times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is facing charges after a man was found rolling around outside with stab wounds to his back and arm.
Brittney Harris, 28, is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times on March 8.
The victim told police he and Harris were arguing, when she began poking him with a knife. She went on to push him, bite him and smash his head with a vase, according to LMPD.
The victim told police he went outside and Harris followed him then stabbed his left shoulder. The man could not walk and told Harris to stop, according to police.
The victim was found rolling around outside when LMPD arrived. Harris had a knife in her hand, according to police.
The man was rushed to University Hospital with stab wounds in his back, shoulder and arm.
Harris was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with felony assault. Her bond is set at $100,000.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.