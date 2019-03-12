ACC Tournament: Watch Thursday’s games on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ACC Tournament bracket is set, and there will be plenty of it on WAVE 3 News this week.
Louisville (20-12, 10-8) opened play as the tournament’s No. 7 seed. The Cards beat Notre Dame on Wednesday night, in a game that was shown on WAVE 3 News. That win set up a rubber match against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday at 7 p.m., in another game that will be shown on WAVE 3 News.
Top-seeded Virginia, second-seeded North Carolina, No. 3 Duke and fourth-seeded Florida State earned the double-byes. UofL was a combined 1-5 against those teams, logging a breezy win in Chapel Hill back in January. The Cards coughed up second-half leads in losing to Duke and Florida State, and in both of their losses to Virginia.
Virginia beat UNC in the ACC Championship Game last year. UofL is 2-3 all-time in ACC Tournament games.
Here are the remaining games from Thursday’s quarterfinal round that will be shown on WAVE 3 News on Thursday night:
Thursday
+ 7 p.m. -- Louisville vs. North Carolina
+ 9:30 p.m. -- Syracuse vs. Duke
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.