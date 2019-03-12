Breckinridge Co. Sheriff Todd Pate enters rehab program

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Breckinridge County Sheriff arrested and charged with DUI has entered a rehabilitation program in Tennessee.
Sheriff Todd Pate was arrested Friday, after a two vehicle crash on KY 259 in Breckinridge County. According to Pate’s arrest report, he was seen hiding beer bottles in a wooded area near the crash. The arrest report also said Pate’s Blood Alcohol Content was .159.
In court on Tuesday, an attorney entered a not guilty plea for Pate, who was not in court. According to the attorney, pate had entered a rehabilitation program in Tennessee. The program would last 45 days.
Pate is currently in isolation at the facility, for the next 10 days, the attorney said.
The judge continued the case until May 7, when Pate’s next pre-trial conference will take place.
The judge also suspended Pate’s license.
