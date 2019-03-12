Cards drop to #5, Cats to #18 in AP Women’s Top 25

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After falling to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament Championship, UofL dropped two spots in this weeks AP Top 25. The Cards are #5 in nation. Kentucky, after losing to Missouri in overtime in their SEC Tournament opener, dropped five spots to #18. The Cards and Cats will find out their NCAA destinations on Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. when the brackets are revealed.
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (28) 30-1 700 1
2. UConn 30-2 663 2
3. Notre Dame 30-3 652 4
4. Mississippi St. 30-2 609 5
5. Louisville 29-3 578 3
6. Stanford 28-4 568 7
7. Oregon 29-4 533 6
8. Iowa 26-6 508 10
9. Maryland 28-4 454 8
10. NC State 26-5 447 9
11. Oregon St. 24-7 360 11
12. Gonzaga 27-3 357 14
13. Iowa St. 25-7 309 19
13. Marquette 25-6 309 17
15. Syracuse 24-8 287 18
16. South Carolina 21-9 284 12
17. Texas A&M 24-7 279 15
18. Kentucky 24-7 262 13
19. Miami 24-8 234 16
20. UCLA 20-12 114 25
21. Drake 25-5 110 22
22. Texas 23-9 94 21
23. Arizona St. 20-10 91 20
24. Rice 25-3 85 24
25. Florida St. 23-8 77 22
Others receiving votes: DePaul 34, South Dakota St. 33, South Dakota 22, Missouri 13, Florida Gulf Coast 10, BYU 9, Kansas St 8, UCF 3, Wright St. 1, Quinnipiac 1, Boise St. 1, Rutgers 1.
