Churchill Downs, FirstBuild develop unique guest experience for Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has teamed up with one Louisville company to design a unique feature for guests at this year's Kentucky Derby.
FirstBuild and Churchill Downs executive chef David Danielson joined forces Tuesday to figure how to transform an idea into a physical reality.
Danielson wanted to bring something to his guests beyond what they have ever experienced before, and for that he needed help.
"We have kind of an idea of some of the food and some of the type of things that we'd like to deliver to our guests," Danielson said. "We just really don't know how to put it together."
FirstBuild executive director Larry Portaro said they've worked with Churchill Downs before and he was more than willing to help them again.
"David and his team are super creative," Portaro said. "Not only are they great with culinary things, but also the visuals and the experience, and that's what we want to do. We want to innovate experiences for folks."
The finished prototype, an interactive cart to cook and serve food, came together from scratch after about 4 hours of collaboration.
Guests will likely see this in the suites of Churchill Downs this year at the Kentucky Derby.
