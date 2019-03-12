FORECAST: Warming trend continues; Showers, thunderstorms return midweek

ALERT DAYS
- THU (3/14)
ALERTS
- THURSDAY: 35-45 MPH wind gusts possible; Locally heavy rain with strong storms
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds continue to stream overhead throughout the day but some sunshine will be able to shine through.
Highs jump back into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures return to the 40s under cloudy skies. Showers slide through the northern portions of the region early Wednesday morning. Temperatures max out in the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon with the help of southerly winds.
More rain rolls in late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Another batch of showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon. Some of these may be strong to severe. Locally heavy rain may cause some flooding concerns especially in areas that see repeat rounds of rain. Outside of the rain, winds will be strong, gusting between 35 to 45 mph.
Thursday's highs soar into the low 70s. By Thursday night the cold front marches east leaving us drier heading into the weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 58°
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; LOW: 45°
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds Scattered showers (30%) HIGH: 70°
