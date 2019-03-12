JCPS students find places to go during another day of no school due to sickout

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just because JCPS was closed on Tuesday, doesn't mean that students and teachers didn't show up to school.
Iroquois High School opened their doors on Tuesday so students could have a safe place to be and continue to learn. Iroquois High School hosted an enrichment program for all IHS students, offering backpack support, ACT Practice, and lunch.
JCPS closed Tuesday, March 12 due to significant teacher absences.
The Kentucky State ACT that was scheduled for Tuesday was canceled and will be rescheduled for April 24th.
JCPS Bus Stop Cafe was also making the rounds on Tuesday providing free meals to students. More than 10 schools also opened up to offer free.
AMPED, Academy of Music Production Education and Development, in Louisville opened their both of their locations to children impacted by the sickout. AMPED offers free activities from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for children ages 11-17 years old and 8-10 years old if accompanied by a sibling 11 years old or older.
Local restaurant Porkland BBQ located at 2519 St Cecilia Street in the Portland neighborhood is offering a free meal to kids who are not in school. Porkland says they pride themselves on the community and helping one another. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
