JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio weighs in on sickouts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says he’s discouraged the original agreement between the district and the teacher’s union fell apart.
Dr. Pollio says the size of JCPS compared to other districts in the state made it harder for Jefferson County teachers to have a proportional voice in Frankfort.
“We thought we had put together a pretty good deal where a large number of teachers could still advocate in Frankfort," Dr. Pollio said. “Most districts are doing that in smaller number, but obviously we’re a much larger district and need a larger number of teachers to advocate for the profession while still holding school. But, I was disappointed to see it not be successful.”
RELATED STORIES:
With Tuesday’s sick out, JCPS’s last day will be June 5.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.