Kentucky Humane Society launches horse help line

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society launched a new effort to help horse owners who have fallen on hard times.
The horse help line will field calls from owners who are struggling to care for their animals. The Humane Society said the goal is to help owners keep their animals despite short-term financial troubles.
Temporary assistance could be provided, including counseling, veterinary care and feeding assistance.
The project is funded by a $50,000 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
That number is 502-495-3881.
