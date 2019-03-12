At least 1 killed after plane crashed into Madeira, Ohio home, officials say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials are on the scene of a fatal plane crash into a Madeira home Tuesday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Steve Ashbrock.
The crash happened near the Kenwood Country Club on Rollymeade Avenue around 3:20 p.m.
Ashbrock confirmed at least one fatality, but said everyone that lives in the home is accounted for and safe - including two dogs.
Ashbrock said fire crews found the plane down in the backyard where it struck a remodeled extension of the house.
Witness Carter Waide said the plane crashed right in his backyard. He called 911 saying the entire front of the two-engine plane was missing.
The plane was registered to a company in Brandon, MS.
There is no word on how many people were inside the plane.
Officials believe the plane was inbound to Lunken Airport, about 7 miles away, on a mission to take photographs of the area.
The FAA released the following statement:
"A multi-engine Piper Navajo (PA 31) aircraft crashed into a home earlier this afternoon (approximately 3:40 p.m. local time) near Madeira, OH.
Please contact local fire and rescue officials for information on the condition of the occupant or occupants.
FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.
The FAA and NTSB do not release names of pilots or passengers. We defer to local officials to release that information after relatives have been notified."
It is not clear what caused the plane to crash.
No further details were released.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.