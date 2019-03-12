Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with kidnapping and burglary after police said he forced a woman to spend the night with him before assaulting her.
James Samples was in court Tuesday morning. In an arrest report, Louisville Metro police said he walked into a woman's home, forced her to leave with him and drove her to his house.
Samples tried having sex with the woman, before he pulled her hair out, choked her and held her against her will for 24 hours, according to police.
The victim told police she thought Samples was going to kill her.
Samples took the woman home the next day after she promised she wouldn't tell anyone what happened, police said.
The victim went to the hospital to have her injuries examined. She suffered bruising on her legs, arms and hip, according to police. She had a busted lip, a knot on her head and a sore throat, LMPD added.
Samples and the woman have a child together.
Samples is charged with burglary, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, assault and violation of an Emergency Protective Order.
