Man accused of using his car to push woman’s car wrong way down one-way street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man faces several charges following an altercation with a woman in Louisville.
According to his arrest report, Michael Casey Pugh, 33, threatened to kill the woman before he used his car to push her car.
Pugh tried to block her car in on Logan Street last week, prompting the woman to put her car in reverse to get away from him, the report said.
Pugh then used his car to push her car down Logan Street, which is a one-way street, against oncoming traffic, police said.
This all happened for about a block, causing damage to the woman’s car, which banged up against several other vehicles.
When witnesses came out, Pugh ran off, but police found him Monday morning.
He is charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.
