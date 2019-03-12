Man charged with 2nd DUI after police say he almost slammed into cruiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man accused of driving under the influence with an open beer can in his car almost slammed into and police cruiser, according to Jeffersontown Police Department.
Christopher Wayne Thompson, 42, was arrested after Jeffersontown Police said he crossed the center line into the officer's lane on Taylorsville Road, nearly striking the cruiser head on. Thompson then overcorrected and crossed the broken line into the right lane, according to police.
According to a police report, Thompson swayed side to side, crossed the center line again and drove in the middle of two lanes several times after that. Police pulled Thompson over while he was driving 10 miles per hour under the posted speed limit. He attempted to turn on his left turn signal and stop his car in the middle of the road, according to police.
The officer said he could smell an alcoholic beverage on Thompson's breath, along with slurred speech and red bloodshot eyes and droopy eyelids. Inside the car, the officer said he saw an open beer can in the rear floor board within arm’s reach of Thompson.
Thompson's blood alcohol concentration level was .266, according to police.
Thompson is charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
His bond is $1,000. He has another $800 bond out of Warren County, where he received his first DUI, according to the judge.
