Mercy prepares for girls Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mercy Academy heads to Lexington Tuesday night, ahead of the team’s Sweet 16 game Wednesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, the team practiced in their home gym before hitting the road.
Head coach Keith Baisch’s team faces George Rogers Clark (24-10) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.. This year’s Sweet 16 marks the first time the girls tournament will be played at Rupp Arena.
“I think it’s pretty neat,” Baisch said. “They boys has been there for years. They’ve kind of earned that right to be there with their crowds and stuff like that. I think as long as we can continue to get our crowds better, hopefully we can stay there for a while.”
The Jaguars are no stranger to postseason success, they fell to Mercer County last season in the state championship at Northern Kentucky University. Mercy senior Regan Berger said they’re conscious of the venue change’s impact.
“It’s going to be a lot different than before,” Mercy senior Regan Berger said. “It’s also going to be a little more nerve-wracking being in a bigger atmosphere like that.”
If Mercy advances, they’ll play the winner of Ryle and Murray on Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m..
