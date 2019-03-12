Pedestrian hit, killed on Fern Valley Road identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police confirmed a woman was hit by a car and killed in south Louisville on Monday night.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fern Valley Road, near Paramount Park Drive. This area is just off I-65 and full of businesses.
Once on scene, crews found a woman injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, the coroner identified the victim as Sandra Sandlin, 59, of Elkton, Kentucky. She died of multiple blunt force trauma.
The coroner said Sandlin was trying to cross Fern Valley Road, which has five lanes in that area, when she was hit by a car and a pickup truck.
Her death was ruled an accident by the coroner.
Police said no charges are expected to be filed against either driver.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.