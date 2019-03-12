Pedestrian hit, killed on Fern Valley Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding after a person was hit and killed on Fern Valley Road.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in just before 9 p.m. of a pedestrian struck in the 2800 block of Fern Valley Road.
Once on scene, crews found one person injured. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined a white female was standing in Fern Valley Road near Paramount Park Drive when she was struck by a car going eastbound.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the car.
No further information is known at this time.
