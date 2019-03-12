Police: Man in stolen car tried to bring meth into jail

Police: Man in stolen car tried to bring meth into jail
Dustin Botkin and Christopher Hesler
By Lauren Jones | March 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 12:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police arrested two men in a stolen car, and one of them allegedly tried to bring meth inside the jail.

Dustin Botkin, 31, and Christopher Hesler, 32, were pulled over in a stolen car Monday.

Dustin Botkin
Dustin Botkin (LMDC)
Christopher Hesler
Christopher Hesler (LMDC)

Inside the car, police found a heroin kit with needles and used cotton pieces. Police said Hesler also had a counterfeit $100 bill in his wallet.

Botkin and Hesler were taken into custody.

Police said Botkin tried to bring a bag of meth inside Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Botkins faced several charges including possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and promoting contraband.

Hesler was charged with drug paraphernalia, probation violation, forgery and failure to appear citation for misdemeanor.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.