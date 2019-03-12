Police: Man in stolen car tried to bring meth into jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police arrested two men in a stolen car, and one of them allegedly tried to bring meth inside the jail.
Dustin Botkin, 31, and Christopher Hesler, 32, were pulled over in a stolen car Monday.
Inside the car, police found a heroin kit with needles and used cotton pieces. Police said Hesler also had a counterfeit $100 bill in his wallet.
Botkin and Hesler were taken into custody.
Police said Botkin tried to bring a bag of meth inside Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Botkins faced several charges including possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and promoting contraband.
Hesler was charged with drug paraphernalia, probation violation, forgery and failure to appear citation for misdemeanor.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.