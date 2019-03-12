SB 250 passes House, 54-42, heads to Bevin’s desk

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Senate Bill 250, one of several closely-watched, education-related measures being considered during the final days of the legislative session, passed the House late Tuesday afternoon.
Pertaining only to JCPS, the bill would give more power to Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, whose district is the largest in the state, serving nearly 100,000 students. If Gov. Matt Bevin signs it into law, Pollio will have the authority to pick principals, instead of the site-based decision making council that currently makes such decisions at each school.
The Jefferson County Teachers Association had protested the measure, choosing instead to support the SBDM approach in the event that an unfavorable leader takes power.
“They’re yelling because they don’t feel heard," Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, said of the teachers in Frankfort. "And so I want to vote no because I want them to know that I hear you, that you do matter.”
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Julie Raque Adams, said JCPS needs the law, and the added power for Pollio, to avoid the state takeover that has loomed over the district for a year.
