Several locations to offer lunch for JCPS students; snow day sites open

Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday but the district is offering lunch at several locations.
By Sarah Jackson | March 12, 2019 at 4:55 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 4:56 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday but the district is offering lunch at several locations.

The JCPS Bus Stop Café will be at the following locations:

  • Holiday Park, 11 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Barrington Pointe, 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Ramser Court Apts., 12:45 – 1:30 p.m.
  • Watterson Lakeview Apts., 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.
  • Derby Estates, 10:45 – 11:15 a.m.
  • Petersburg Park, 11:30 a.m. - noon
  • Carpenter Arms Apts., 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.
  • Partridge Pointe Apts., 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Several schools will also offer lunch to students under 18 from 12 to 2 p.m.:

  • Frayser Elementary, 1230 Larchmont Avenue
  • Watson Lane Elementary, 7201 Watson Lane
  • Luhr Elementary, 6900 Fegenbush Lane
  • Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman Street
  • Portland Elementary, 3410 Northwestern Parkway
  • Westport Middle, 8100 Westport Road
  • Seneca High, 3510 Goldsmith Lane
  • Chancey Elementary, 4301 Murphy Lane
  • Engelhard Elementary, 1004 South First Street
  • St. Matthews Elementary, 601 Browns Lane
  • Layne Elementary, 9831 East Avenue

In addition to providing meals, JCPS announced its YMCA Child Enrichment Program Snow Day sites would be open. Those sites are at the following schools:

Downtown

  • Brown
  • Coleridge Taylor

Northeast

  • Chancey
  • Chenoweth
  • Greathouse
  • Middletown
  • Norton
  • Zachary Taylor

Southeast

  • Bates
  • Bloom
  • Klondike
  • Tully

Southwest

  • Carter
  • Kerrick
  • Stonestreet
  • Trunnell

The Academy of Music Production Education and Development, or AMPED, announced it would also be open for JCPS students from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

