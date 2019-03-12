Several locations to offer lunch for JCPS students; snow day sites open

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday but the district is offering lunch at several locations.
The JCPS Bus Stop Café will be at the following locations:
- Holiday Park, 11 – 11:30 a.m.
- Barrington Pointe, 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Ramser Court Apts., 12:45 – 1:30 p.m.
- Watterson Lakeview Apts., 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.
- Derby Estates, 10:45 – 11:15 a.m.
- Petersburg Park, 11:30 a.m. - noon
- Carpenter Arms Apts., 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.
- Partridge Pointe Apts., 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Several schools will also offer lunch to students under 18 from 12 to 2 p.m.:
- Frayser Elementary, 1230 Larchmont Avenue
- Watson Lane Elementary, 7201 Watson Lane
- Luhr Elementary, 6900 Fegenbush Lane
- Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman Street
- Portland Elementary, 3410 Northwestern Parkway
- Westport Middle, 8100 Westport Road
- Seneca High, 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- Chancey Elementary, 4301 Murphy Lane
- Engelhard Elementary, 1004 South First Street
- St. Matthews Elementary, 601 Browns Lane
- Layne Elementary, 9831 East Avenue
In addition to providing meals, JCPS announced its YMCA Child Enrichment Program Snow Day sites would be open. Those sites are at the following schools:
Downtown
- Brown
- Coleridge Taylor
Northeast
- Chancey
- Chenoweth
- Greathouse
- Middletown
- Norton
- Zachary Taylor
Southeast
- Bates
- Bloom
- Klondike
- Tully
Southwest
- Carter
- Kerrick
- Stonestreet
- Trunnell
The Academy of Music Production Education and Development, or AMPED, announced it would also be open for JCPS students from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.