Silver Creek boys basketball semi-state bound

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - The buzz is growing around Sellersburg, as small-town Silver Creek attempts to bring the school’s first state title back to town.
“It’s been great,” senior Ty Kessinger said. “The community’s loved us. I’m driving around town and I see ‘Good luck this weekend’ and stuff like that on the signs. It’s amazing how nice they are to us.”
One key to bringing that home for the Dragons, is sophomore Kooper Jakobi. Jakobi is currently averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds on the season.
“We’ve got to make sure we take care of the ball,” Jakobi said. “We’ve got to play our game and make our shots, and I think we’ve got it. But we’ve got to slow the game down.”
While Silver Creek’s never won a state championship, they’ve visited in semi-state twice, most recently in 2000. Their first regional title came fifty years ago, in 1969. That Silver Creek team featured future Indiana Hoosier and Pacer, Steve Green.
“I can’t even think about it honestly,” Kessinger said. “I’m just thinking about winning and what it takes to win. But I can’t think about what it would feel like, I just hope we’re able to take care of business.”
The Dragons will face Indianapolis Attucks Saturday at 3 p.m. in Seymour.
