StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Another strong wind field is about to pass through WAVE Country with fuel once again the main catalyst on severe thunderstorm potential.
But it doesn’t mean there are other issues we are monitoring as well..
Let me break this down in time period.
______________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday morning... warm front passes through. The rain band with its passage will fade on its southeast side which means some of our KY counties will get missed as it swipes through. Some dry air looks to punch into the right levels in the afternoon that partly sunny skies look to develop. You combine that with a south wind, Wednesday afternoon could easily hit 70 degrees. Or even higher.
Wednesday evening....fine. Breezy but dry.
Wednesday overnight/sunrise Thursday... and band of gusty showers/thunderstorms will be approaching from the west. They will be putting the brakes on as they approach I-65 but before they slow, a burst of strong wind gusts possible west of I-65. We will watch this band carefully for the AM commute as locally heavy rain will take place and the band overall will again be slowing down.
Thursday morning... The pre-dawn t-storms will start to fade off the radar as they drift east. Cloudy skies in its wake.
Thursday midday... crucial period here. The risk is there for some peeks of sun and decent heating regardless. Near 70 with overcast skies, around 75 with some sun peeks.
Thursday afternoon/early evening... a new line of t-storms could form to our west and take advantage of the potential midday fuel. If they do power up, a quick-hitting band of high wind, torrential rain and perhaps a brief/isolated tornado...will be possible along its path. Again, it will move fast!
Thursday evening... as dry air punches in, a surge in overall wind gusts looks to take place mainly west of I-65. For a couple of hours, gusts near 45 mph will be possible.
Thursday overnight... everything quiets down.
