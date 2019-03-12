Trump’s budget includes money for new Louisville VA hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new VA hospital in Louisville is another step closer to reality.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday that President Donald Trump has officially included $481 million for the project in his Fiscal Year 2020 budget.
$410 million would be used to construct the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway.
The other $71 million would be used by the Army Corps to manage the project.
The president’s budget has been sent to Congress, where lawmakers must approve the funding.
If that happens, construction could begin next year.
